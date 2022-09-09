Chasing Perfection: Bueckers is back, UConn makes a late addition

With the fall semester starting last week, the season feels like it’s almost here. The entire team is back on campus, workouts are re-starting and there’s a little less than two months to go until UConn’s first exhibition.

On this week’s episode, we talk about Paige Bueckers’ decision to return to the Huskies in 2023-24, her first comments since tearing her ACL and what the future holds for her in Storrs. After that, we break down Inês Bettencourt, UConn’s new addition, and explain why that doesn’t take any of the pressure off Nika Mühl.

Lastly, we get into the WNBA Playoffs.

