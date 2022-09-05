UConn football future opponents: Week 1

It was a slow start in East Hartford but UConn football finished with a comfortable win over FCS foe CCSU, 28-3. The Huskies pulled away in the second half, scoring 21 points, showing their depth and quality over an inferior opponent.

With its Week 0 loss to Utah State also in the books, UConn has 10 games to go on the year. Each of those opponents started their seasons this weekend. They went a combined 6-4.

Syracuse (1-0) - Sept. 10

The Syracuse defense forced three turnovers and surrendered just seven points in a dominant 31-7 home win over Louisville on Saturday night. The Cardinals’ touchdown came toward the end of the first quarter to make it 10-7, but the hosts scored the final 21 points to pull away comfortably despite being six-point underdogs.

While the sputtering Louisville offense managed 334 total yards and 15 first downs, Syracuse soared. Garrett Schrader was 18-of-25 passing for 237 yards and a pair of scores, including one to do-it-all back Sean Tucker. The sophomore had 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown, while also grabbing 85 more receiving yards on six catches. Schrader also ran 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown.

No. 8 Michigan (1-0) - Sept. 17

It was never close in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines scored the first 44 points and blew out Colorado State on Saturday afternoon, 51-7. The Michigan defense surrendered just 219 total yards and 14 first downs, forcing two turnovers in the process.

While Cade McNamara was named the starter for this game, the score was such that JJ McCarthy, next week’s starter, also appeared. The former was 9-of-18 passing for 136 yards and one touchdown, while McCarthy was a perfect 4-of-4 for 30 yards, adding 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. He was one of four Wolverines to find the end zone on the ground, including Blake Corum (13 carries, 76 yards) and Donavan Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards), who carried the majority of the load.

No. 13 NC State (1-0) - Sept. 24

The Wolfpack went to Greenville to battle ECU and barely escaped with the 21-20 win after a missed extra point with 2:58 to go and a 42-yard field goal attempt that went wide-left with four seconds remaining. The Pirates edged NC State in yards (383-344) and time of possession (32:19-27:41), but the teams were deadlocked with 18 first downs and two turnovers.

Devin Leary completed 17 of his 33 passes for 211 yards, adding a touchdown with an interception. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (14 attempts) and Jordan Houston (15 attempts) had 29 of NC State’s 32 carries, with Sumo-Karngbaye adding 79 yards and a touchdown, while Houston went for 55 yards.

(RV) Fresno State (1-0) - Oct. 1

FCS Cal Poly came into Fresno on Thursday night and the Bulldogs cruised to a 35-7 home win. Fresno State’s offense showed out, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter on the way to a 549-yard, 33-first down performance. On the other side, the Mustangs gained 317 yards with 17 first downs.

Jake Haener was dangerously efficient passing the ball at 36-of-42 with 377 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Running back Jordan Mims also found the end zone twice as part of a 15-carry, 73-yard evening. Malik Sherrod also averaged 8.6 yards per carry with 69 yards on just eight attempts.

FIU (1-0) - Oct. 8

Bryant, out of the Northeast Conference, was not intimidated by the heat in Miami and arguably outplayed the Panthers although FIU escaped with the overtime win. The Bulldogs scored the first 16 points and led by 10 after the third quarter, but a 29-yard field goal as time expired forced overtime and the hosts scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to secure the win.

Bryant out-gained FIU by nearly 100 yards and held the ball for almost two-thirds of the game but couldn’t hold on late. Grayson James (16-of-31 passing) and Gunnar Holmberg (14-of-20) split duties passing as James relieved Holmberg. James threw four touchdowns through the air with 207 yards. On the ground, the Panthers gained just 67 yards on 26 carries.

Ball State (0-1) - Oct. 15

Ball State was a sacrificial lamb in Knoxville on Thursday as the Volunteers kicked off the season with a 59-10 win. Ball State’s points came after the home side scored the first 45 of the evening as the Cardinals were outclassed by the SEC East challenger. Ball State had just 343 yards of offense and 17 first downs, turning the ball over three times.

John Paddock had two of those turnovers in the form of interceptions as he completed 27 of his 43 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown. It wasn’t much better on the ground, as the team combined for 74 yards on 27 carries, which is just 2.7 yards per attempt.

Boston College (0-1) - Oct. 29

Rutgers went to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles and the hosts trailed for just 2:43 of game time. However, it was the final 2:43 of the game and the Scarlet Knights returned to New Jersey with a 22-21 victory. Though the Eagles were ahead most of the way, Rutgers hung around while stats in the game were relatively even, as the teams were 10 yards apart in total yards and two in first downs. However, the Eagles committed three turnovers, which prevented the team from extending its lead.

Phil Jurkovec was uneven, going 23-of-41 passing for 283 yards with three touchdowns against two interceptions. Star receiver Zay Flowers caught 10 balls for 117 yards and a pair of scores. The Eagles rushed 28 times for 29 yards, including 25 yards from Pat Garwo III.

UMass (0-1) - Nov. 4

The Minutemen rolled to New Orleans to take on Tulane and the Green Wave smothered the Minutemen, 42-10 on Saturday. The visitors drilled a 21-yard field goal to close the first half to make it a 21-10 game, but Tulane scored thrice in the third quarter to cruise to victory. UMass’ offense had a tough night, with just 217 yards and 14 first downs to go along with three turnovers, despite an advantage in time of possession.

The Minutemen were 4-of-11 passing for 17 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions. Gino Campiotti threw the first two, while Brady Olson added another. Campiotti did score his team’s lone touchdown, doing so on the ground as part of a 17-attempt, 58-yard performance. Tim Baldwin Jr. was the leading rusher with 65 yards on 13 carries.

Liberty (1-0) - Nov. 12

Liberty went to four overtimes with Southern Miss in Hattiesburg but escaped with a 29-27 victory on Saturday. It was a sloppy affair that featured eight turnovers and just a combined eight points over the quartet of extra sessions. The Flames gained 447 yards to the Golden Eagles’ 389, while the visitors were also plus-two in the turnover battle.

Three quarterbacks featured for Liberty in the contest and Kaidon Salter had the best performance, going 8-of-13 for 148 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran nine times for 65 yards, with three other players rushing more than 10 times in Shedro Louis (13 carries, 55 yards), Dae Dae Hunter (11 carries, 62 yards), and Johnathan Bennett (11 carries, 46 yards).

Army - (0-1) Nov. 19

It was a tough trip to South Carolina for the Black Knights as Army fell 38-28 to Coastal Carolina on Saturday night. The visitors struggled to hold the ball with just 23:44 of possession and 11 first downs. Three of their touchdown drives were six plays or fewer, including three plays of 50 yards or more that found pay dirt.

Tyson Riley had the most carries, running 11 times for 29 yards but Tyrell Robinson was by far the most efficient, grabbing 135 of his team’s 202 rushing yards on just nine attempts. Cade Ballard (3-of-5) and Tyhier Tyler (1-of-3) each found the end zone on long passes through the air, as well.