Kathryn Stockdale had two goals to help lead the UConn Huskies women’s ice hockey team to a 7-1 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks at Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, CT on Friday night.

Carlie Magier, Brianna Ware, Jada Habisch, Claire Peterson and Brooke Campbell also scored for the Huskies. Riley Grimley and Coryn Tormala led UConn with two assists each.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

