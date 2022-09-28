UConn women’s basketball announces schedule updates to tip-time, TV designations

UConn women’s basketball announced a handful of updates to its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday.

The Huskies’ Dec. 11 matchup at Maryland will tip-off at 3 p.m. on ABC — their second game on the network along with the Dec. 4 meeting at Notre Dame in the Jimmy V Classic. When UConn travels to Knoxville, the Jan. 26 contest will be aired on ESPN at 8 p.m.

Along with the two additions to the television slate, the Huskies’ Dec. 21 game against Seton Hall at the XL Center has been moved up to noon from 7 p.m.

With those announcements, UConn only has one game without a tip-time and television designation: The second game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland on Nov. 27, which will depend on the result of the first game in the event.

The Huskies will play 18 games on SNY, four on the ESPN family of networks, three on FOX, two on FS1, two on ABC and two on CBS Sports. The season begins on Nov. 10 against Northeastern at Gampel Pavilion on SNY.