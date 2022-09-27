UConn football depth chart and breakdown for Fresno State Bulldogs

UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his depth chart for Saturday’s upcoming game with the Fresno State Bulldogs. Once again, there are changes due to injuries.
- Despite saying true freshman Victor Rosa was the starting running back after the loss to NC State, Rosa is listed as the backup to Devontae Houston on the two-deep with Nathan Carter likely out for the season.
- For the fifth game in a row, there is a different backup tight end for Brandon Niemenski. This week, Rayonte Brown replaces Bo Estes.
- With Nigel Fitzgerald lost for the season with an ACL injury, Ethon Williams will take his spot as the backup wide receiver for Jacob Flynn. Williams is also the backup to Kevens Clercius.
- Chris Shearin takes over as the starting left cornerback for Kaleb Anthony, who was lost for the season with an ACL injury during the NC State loss. Malcolm Bell is his backup.
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER:
16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205
3 Ethon Williams, r-So., 5113, 198
TIGHT END
83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237
80 Rayonte Brown, R-So., 6063, 290
LEFT TACKLE
71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
LEFT GUARD
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
CENTER
72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT GUARD
64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT TACKLE
74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
FLANK
5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
WIDE RECEIVER
84 Jacob Flynn, R-So., 6002, 192
3 Ethon Williams, r-So., 5113, 198
RUNNING BACK
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198
QUARTERBACK
11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198
10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206
12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182
DEFENSE
LT
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Jr., 6050, 318
NT
96 Dal’mont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
RT
95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269
90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267
LOLB
11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242
33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245
MIKE
6 Ian Swenson, Sr., 6012, 218
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223
WILL
8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229
29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219
ROLB
0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240
46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232
LCB
10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197
14 Malcolm Bell, R-Fr., 6016, 180
LSB
19 Durante Jones, So., 6005, 193
4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191
RSB
1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199
22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211
RCB
7 Tre Wortham, Sr., 6007, 203
2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197
LONG SNAPPER
31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241
HOLDER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
PUNTER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225
KICK RETURNER
22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
PUNT RETURNER
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198
