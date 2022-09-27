 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UConn football depth chart and breakdown for Fresno State Bulldogs

Injuries have forced changes to the two-deep yet again.

By Ian Bethune
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his depth chart for Saturday’s upcoming game with the Fresno State Bulldogs. Once again, there are changes due to injuries.

  • Despite saying true freshman Victor Rosa was the starting running back after the loss to NC State, Rosa is listed as the backup to Devontae Houston on the two-deep with Nathan Carter likely out for the season.
  • For the fifth game in a row, there is a different backup tight end for Brandon Niemenski. This week, Rayonte Brown replaces Bo Estes.
  • With Nigel Fitzgerald lost for the season with an ACL injury, Ethon Williams will take his spot as the backup wide receiver for Jacob Flynn. Williams is also the backup to Kevens Clercius.
  • Chris Shearin takes over as the starting left cornerback for Kaleb Anthony, who was lost for the season with an ACL injury during the NC State loss. Malcolm Bell is his backup.

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER:
16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205
3 Ethon Williams, r-So., 5113, 198

TIGHT END
83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237
80 Rayonte Brown, R-So., 6063, 290

LEFT TACKLE
71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294

LEFT GUARD
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302

CENTER
72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302

RIGHT GUARD
64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302

RIGHT TACKLE
74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294

FLANK
5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175

WIDE RECEIVER
84 Jacob Flynn, R-So., 6002, 192
3 Ethon Williams, r-So., 5113, 198

RUNNING BACK
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198

QUARTERBACK
11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198
10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206
12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182

DEFENSE

LT
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Jr., 6050, 318

NT
96 Dal’mont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311

RT
95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269
90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267

LOLB
11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242
33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245

MIKE
6 Ian Swenson, Sr., 6012, 218
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223

WILL
8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229
29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219

ROLB
0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240
46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232

LCB
10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197
14 Malcolm Bell, R-Fr., 6016, 180

LSB
19 Durante Jones, So., 6005, 193
4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191

RSB
1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199
22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211

RCB
7 Tre Wortham, Sr., 6007, 203
2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER
17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197

LONG SNAPPER
31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241

HOLDER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210

PUNTER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225

KICK RETURNER
22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170

PUNT RETURNER
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198

