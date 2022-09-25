UConn football future opponents: Week 4

While No. 12 NC State was gentler on UConn football than No. 4 Michigan, it was still a rough night, as the Wolfpack rode a 31-3 halftime lead to a 41-10 victory. The Huskies looked overmatched again against an elite opponent and it will not get any easier next week, with a visit from Fresno State, which is a top-50 team according to SP+, regardless of its losing record.

While two of UConn’s seven remaining opponents were off last week, here is a look at how the five that played fared in Week 4.

Fresno State (1-2) - Oct. 1

The Bulldogs have the weekend off. They will return to action next week against the Huskies.

FIU (1-2) - Oct. 8

Western Kentucky never stepped off the gas pedal against the Panthers, notching a 73-0 victory on Saturday. FIU had just 180 yards to the home side’s 688, with 10 first downs to 32.

Grayson James completed 13 of his 23 passes for 85 yards and did not turn the ball over as the starter. He split QB duties with Hayden Carlson, who was 6-of-13 for 39 yards and an interception. The Panthers had 1.8 yards per rush and Lexington Joseph had 15 of his team’s 32 carries, going for 31 yards.

Ball State (1-3) - Oct. 15

Ball State took a 23-20 lead with 12:39 to go in the fourth quarter after a 25-yard field goal, but Georgia Southern scored the final 14 points of the game to take a 34-23 victory on Saturday. The Cardinals outgained the Eagles (496-474) slightly, but a John Paddock pass was intercepted with just over one minute remaining to seal the deal as the game’s only turnover.

Aside from the pick, Paddock was solid, throwing for a pair of touchdowns. He was 33-of-47 passing for 338 yards. Carson Steele was also effective in the running game, finishing with 119 yards on 23 carries. He had 23 of his team’s 34 rushing attempts and Ball State gained a respectable 4.6 yards per run as a team.

Boston College (1-3) - Oct. 29

The Eagles got a pair of touchdowns in the second half, but it was already over as Florida State returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a score and led 31-0 at halftime, cruising to a 44-14 victory over Boston College. The first quarter couldn’t have gone worse for the visitors, as the Seminoles were up 14-0 barely three minutes into the contest after a Phil Jukrovec interception gave the home side a short field.

That was one of two Jurkovec turnovers on the day, as he was picked off again midway through the second quarter. He was 15-of-23 passing for just 105 yards and a touchdown. He was lifted for Emmett Morehead, who completed three of his six passes for 35 yards, finding the end zone as well. The Eagles ran 34 times for 95 yards, getting just 2.8 yards per carry.

UMass (1-3) - Nov. 4

UMass traveled to Philadelphia to play Temple at an empty Lincoln Financial Field. Good thing for the Minutemen, as despite forcing four Owl turnovers, the visiting side took a 28-0 defeat. UMass out-possessed Temple (33:17-26:43) and had a plus-two turnover margin, but lost the yardage battle (313-259). The Minutemen would go three-and-out on two of their possessions after a turnover and commit one themselves on an additional series.

Quarterback Gino Campiotti ran for more yards (47 yards) than he had passing (36 yards), despite having 14 attempts on both sides. He also threw an interception. Overall, the Minutemen were 11-of-26 passing for 80 yards and two interceptions. Ellis Merriweather had the team’s most rushing yards, with 53 on eight carries, but most of this was due to a long 36-yard run.

Liberty (3-1) - Nov. 12

Liberty hosted Akron on Saturday evening and only permitted one touchdown, forcing the road team to settle for a pair of short field goals as part of a 21-12 win. Akron actually outgained Liberty 321-309 and was plus-one in the turnover department, but was unable to finish drives. The team’s lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, but the two-point conversion that would have tied the proceedings failed.

Johnathan Bennett completed 13 of his 27 passes for 152 yards, with a pair of scores and an interception mixed in, while also losing a fumble. Dae Dae Hunter reached the 100-yard plateau, grabbing 118 of them on 18 carries while also finding the end zone.

Army - (1-2) Nov. 19

Army is on its bye this week. The Black Knights will continue their season at home against Georgia State on Saturday.