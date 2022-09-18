UConn football future opponents: Week 3

It was not a pleasant Saturday in Ann Arbor, as UConn lost 59-0 to No. 4 Michigan. The Huskies fell to 1-3 and are already a third of the way through the season, with eight games to go in the 2022 season.

Here’s how the upcoming opponents fared over the weekend.

No. 12 NC State (3-0) - Sept. 24

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 20-0 lead at home against Texas Tech and, though the Red Raiders mounted a comeback, NC State took a 27-14 win. Despite being outgained 353-270, the hosts forced four turnovers to just one, helping stall Texas Tech drives all evening and set up short scoring drives for the offense.

Devin Leary was 15-of-23 passing for 121 yards, and wide receiver Thayer Thomas completed a 38-yard touchdown pass. Jordan Houston and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye had 27 of their team’s 37 carries. Houston went for 57 yards on 14 rushes, while Sumo-Karngbaye ran 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Wolfpack only had one drive longer than 45 yards and it ended in a fumble.

Fresno State (1-2) - Oct. 1

The Bulldogs went to Los Angeles to face No. 7 USC and the high-powered Trojan offense was too much for Fresno State, which was handed a 45-17 loss as the hosts scored the final 17 points and 24 of the final 31. Fresno State was outgained 517-421 and lost the turnover battle 2-0.

Logan Fife and Jake Haener split duties under center. Haener, who started and suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first drive of the second half, was 10-of-18 passing for 117 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also lost a fumble. Fife was 11-of-12 for 140 yards. On the ground, Jordan Mims ran 15 times for 114 yards.

FIU (1-1) - Oct. 8

The Panthers were on a bye. FIU returns next week with a road trip to Western Kentucky.

Ball State (1-2) - Oct. 15

FCS foe Murray State visited Muncie and was easily dispatched by Ball State, 31-0. The Racers had just 155 total yards and committed three turnovers, while the Cardinals had 476 yards and one turnover. The Ball State defense also surrendered just nine first downs and did not allow Murray State to cross its 40-yard line.

John Paddock completed 27 of his 44 passes for just 227 yards but had three touchdowns against one interception. Carson Steele was the lead running back for the Cardinals, grabbing a touchdown and 141 yards on 25 carries. Nic Jones also had two interceptions for Ball State.

Boston College (1-2) - Oct. 29

After a tough start to the season, the Eagles had a get-right opportunity against FCS Maine and despite a 10-7 deficit in the first quarter, Boston College shook it off and finished with a 38-17 win over the Black Bears. This was in no small part to three Maine turnovers to zero for the hosts. The Eagles also outgained their opponent, 431-378.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovich was better this week, completing 25 of his 37 passes for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Pat Garwo III shouldered most of the load on the ground, running 17 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Williams also found the end zone on his one rushing attempt.

UMass (1-2) - Nov. 4

UMass was outgained 333-264, but the Minutemen opened up a 14-0 lead on a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter and never let Stony Brook get back into the game, taking a 20-3 win over the Sea Wolves. The home side forced two turnovers and won the time of possession battle, as well.

Gino Campiotti had most of the snaps at quarterback, going 10-of-15 for 90 yards, with a touchdown and interception. He added 72 yards on 11 carries, as well. Brady Olson had just four attempts, completing two for 15 yards. Ellis Merriweather ran 20 times for 76 yards.

Liberty (2-1) - Nov. 12

The Flames nearly pulled off the upset against No. 19 Wake Forest on the road. After taking a 23-20 lead early in the third quarter, Liberty gave up 10 straight points before a touchdown with 5:50 to go re-tied the contest. Wake Forest went back ahead with a touchdown, while the Flames found the end zone with 1:11 remaining. The visitors went for the upset with a two-point conversion rather than trying to force overtime, but fell short, losing 37-36.

The Flames turned the ball over four times but outgained the Demon Deacons 428-346. Kaidon Salter was 19-of-34 passing for 256 yards, throwing two touchdowns and interceptions each. He would also run for 72 yards on 15 carries, finding the end zone. Dae Dae Hunter (17 carries, 89 yards) also rushed for a touchdown.

Army - (0-2) Nov. 19 Villanova 12 p.m.

Army took Villanova to the woodshed at home on Saturday, winning 49-10. After a Wildcats touchdown tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter, the Black Knights went on two separate 21-0 runs, one of which spanned just 10:27 in the fourth quarter. Army gained 472 yards to Villanova’s 247, while the hosts also forced two turnovers without committing any themselves.

It was all on the ground for the Black Knights, with just one pass attempt that fell incomplete. The team ran 55 times, averaging 8.6 yards per rush. Tyson Riley had 21 carries for 158 yards and a score, while Tyhier Tyler had three touchdowns on 12 carries, gaining 77 yards in the process.