UConn football walloped at No. 4 Michigan, 59-0

Michigan scored its first touchdown 2:08 into the game after a 4-play drive and cruised from there, defeating the UConn Huskies, 59-0 at The Big House in Ann Arbor Saturday.

Quarterback Zion Turner and the Husky offense struggled mightily, finishing with just six first downs and 110 total yards. On top of that, an early turnover and a blocked punt gave the Wolverines two possessions starting deep in UConn territory. The first quarter ended with the hosts up 17-0 and they scored another 21 unanswered in the second quarter to set up the rout.

This was the expected result for UConn and while it was nice to see some fight from the defense, which forced some punts and stalled drives, the mental mistakes and lack of offensive firepower are glaring issues. Offensively, the Huskies rarely threw deep, continuing a troubling trend that became apparent in the Syracuse game. Nate Carter also sat out part of the game with an injury, though he did return in the second half he finished with just seven touches on the day.

For Michigan, quarterback J.J. McCarthy moved his team down the field with ease. The offense barely broke a sweat as running back Black Corum ran in five touchdowns. The Wolverines didn’t need to demonstrate much prowess in the passing game, as they were gaining chunk yards with a very basic set of plays. McCarthy finished 15-18 from the field for 214 yards and hit his top target Ronnie Bell seven times for 96 yards.

Next week, UConn travels to Raleigh, North Carolina for another road game against a ranked opponent. This time, it’s No. 16 NC State. Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ACC RSN, also available on NESN+ and the YES Network.