Jaylin Stewart commits to UConn men’s basketball

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies have scored another win on the recruiting trail with the announced commitment of Jaylin Stewart, a 6-foot-7 wing who will bring additional size and versatility to the Class of 2023 as a four-star recruit.

Stewart is the fourth commitment in next year’s class, joining Stephon Castle, Jayden Ross, and Solomon Ball. He chose UConn over offers from USC, Alabama, and Washington, among others. This addition gives UConn one of the highest ranked classes in the country, currently ranked fourth on Rivals.

ESPN 100 wing Jaylin Stewart has committed to UConn, giving the Huskies four four-star prospects — three top-100 — in their 2023 class. Stewart averaged an efficient 16.4 points on the Nike EYBL circuit. Another versatile piece for UConn’s class, a top-five group nationally. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) September 16, 2022

After making the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, and four years of consistent progress, Dan Hurley is showing he can bring an elite level of talent into Storrs. This effort has of course been aided by the move to the Big East, which has increased UConn’s regional relevance and excitement for its annual hoops schedule. UConn recently finalized its 2022-2023 roster with the addition of Apostolos Roumoglou.

Stewart is ranked 59th in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, and 71st in the 247 Composite. He’s now the third-highest ranked player in the class, behind Castle, a consensus top-30 recruit, and Solo Ball, who is top-50 in most rankings.