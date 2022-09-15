 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kevin Ollie awarded $3.9 million from UConn, State of Connecticut

The nearly $4 million settlement is in addition to his $11.2 million won in arbitration earlier this year.

By Dan Madigan
/ new
UConn head coach Kevin Ollie during the Columbia Lions vs UConn Huskies men's college basketball game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on November 29, 2017.
UConn head coach Kevin Ollie during the Columbia Lions vs UConn Huskies men’s college basketball game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on November 29, 2017.
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn and former head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie released a joint statement Wednesday stating that the school and State of Connecticut have awarded Ollie $3.9 million for “claimed reputational damages and attorney’s fees” related to his firing in March of 2018.

The $3.9 million payout is in addition to the $11,157,032.95 he received earlier this year in January for winning his arbitration case against UConn for wrongful termination.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in the joint statement. “My time at UConn as a student athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

With this settlement, Ollie’s potential federal discrimination suit, where his attorneys would claim he was treated differently than UConn due to his race, will no longer come to fruition.

After four-and-a-half years and nearly $15 million dollars, the book on UConn and Kevin Ollie’s tumultuous relationship has officially concluded. Ollie remains involved with Overtime Elite as a coach and director of player development, while the Huskies head into their fifth season under Dan Hurley fresh off of back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament.

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...