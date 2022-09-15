Kevin Ollie awarded $3.9 million from UConn, State of Connecticut

UConn and former head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie released a joint statement Wednesday stating that the school and State of Connecticut have awarded Ollie $3.9 million for “claimed reputational damages and attorney’s fees” related to his firing in March of 2018.

The $3.9 million payout is in addition to the $11,157,032.95 he received earlier this year in January for winning his arbitration case against UConn for wrongful termination.

Kevin Ollie gets a $3.9M settlement from @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/6ZjFkHk8Hp — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 15, 2022

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in the joint statement. “My time at UConn as a student athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

With this settlement, Ollie’s potential federal discrimination suit, where his attorneys would claim he was treated differently than UConn due to his race, will no longer come to fruition.

After four-and-a-half years and nearly $15 million dollars, the book on UConn and Kevin Ollie’s tumultuous relationship has officially concluded. Ollie remains involved with Overtime Elite as a coach and director of player development, while the Huskies head into their fifth season under Dan Hurley fresh off of back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament.