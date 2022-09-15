UConn men’s hockey adds two new teammates through Team IMPACT

UConn men’s hockey added a pair of new members to the team: seven-year-old Luke DiStefano and 10-year-old Will DiStefano through Team IMPACT. Team IMPACT is a national non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college teams across the country. The Huskies will include Luke and Will in team activities, practices and games over the next two years.

“It’s an exciting day for our program,” head coach Mike Cavanaugh said. “We are really excited to have Luke and Will be a part of our program and can’t wait for them to be with us on campus for practices and at the XL Center for games.”

“On behalf of the team, we are honored and super excited to have you guys a part of our program,” senior captain Roman Kinal added. “Our program has a reputation of bringing in people who are hardworking, respectful, and people who don’t let any challenge define them, and we think you guys fit all those qualities.”

Luke and Will suffer from immune system disorders. They were officially introduced during a press conference with the entire team present on Wednesday.

UConn has partnered with Team IMPACT over the last eight years, matching 21 children across its baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s golf, men’s and women’s ice hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball teams.