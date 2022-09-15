UConn WBB Weekly: Breaking down the Huskies’ schedule

Welcome to the UConn WBB Weekly, a recap of everything that happened in the world of UConn women’s basketball over the past week.

Breaking down UConn’s 2022-23 schedule

On Monday, UConn women’s basketball released its full 2022-23 schedule. The Huskies will play 31 contests, featuring high-profile non-conference matchups, 20 Big East games and a few fun roadtrips.

Toughest stretch: Nov. 14-Dec.11

This is the bulk of UConn’s non-conference schedule. It starts with Texas in the second game of the year followed by NC State — who lost a lot from its Elite Eight squad last season but will be still be a tough opponent — then Duke and Iowa/Oregon State before a brief respite against Providence to open Big East play. After that, the Huskies travel to South Bend to take on a young and talented Notre Dame squad followed by matchups with Princeton and Maryland.

The first game of the stretch against Texas will be the litmus test for how tough the next six contests will be. If UConn handles the Longhorns — or at least holds its own — it should be the favorite for the remaining games. If the Huskies struggle or get blown out, the rest could be a grinder.

Also considered: Jan. 26-Feb. 8: at Tennessee, vs. Villanova, at Providence, vs. South Carolina, at Marquette

Easiest stretch: Jan. 11-Jan. 21

UConn will play four Big East teams, none of whom project to pose much of a threat. It starts with St. John’s on the road, then Georgetown at the XL Center, Seton Hall away and Butler in Storrs. If any of those games are remotely competitive, the Huskies will have big problems.

Most anticipated game: Feb. 5 vs. South Carolina

After falling to South Carolina in the national championship, UConn will look to get revenge when it welcomes the Gamecocks to the XL Center. While South Carolina lost Destanni Henderson, Victaria Saxton and Destiny Littleton to graduation, it still has reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston along with Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso. Considering the Gamecocks will be favorites to repeat, this game will be the perfect opportunity to see if the Huskies are true national title contenders without Paige Bueckers.

Best road environment: Jan. 26 at Tennessee

This will be UConn’s first true road game at Tennessee since the rivalry was renewed in 2020. When the Huskies traveled to Knoxville in 2021, there were capacity restrictions at Thompson-Boling Arena so there wasn’t much of a crowd on hand. This time, UConn will head into a likely sold-out arena with a fanbase that’s been waiting 17 years to boo the Huskies again and hungry Vols team looking to regain the upper hand after three consecutive losses to their former arch-rival.

Trap game: DePaul (Jan. 8 at Gampel Pavilion, Feb. 25 in Chicago)

As my colleague Dan Madigan always says, DePaul is the biggest trap game on UConn’s schedule year-in, year-out. That proved true last season when the Huskies needed a last-second game winner from Caroline Ducharme to pull out the win on the road. Now, Blue Demons’ star Aneesah Morrow is another year older, presenting an even tougher test for UConn’s frontcourt that allowed her to average 25 points and 15 rebounds in two meetings last season.

Important dates:

Oct. 14: UConn will hold First Night at Gampel Pavilion.

Nov. 6: The Huskies’ first real action comes in an exhibition contest against Kutztown at the XL Center.

Nov. 10: UConn’s season begins in earnest when Northeastern comes to the XL Center.

Dec. 2: Big East play kicks off with a matchup against Providence in Storrs.

Dec. 21: UConn plays its final game before the Christmas break against Seton Hall at the XL Center.

Dec. 28: After a week off, the Huskies return to action at Creighton.

Feb. 27: The final game of the regular season and senior night will come against Xavier at Gampel Pavilion.

By the numbers:

9 and 6 — The split between Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center is tilted heavily towards the on-campus arena this season. UConn will play nine regular season games in Storrs compared to just six (plus the exhibition) in downtown Hartford. The Huskies will likely get two extra games at Gampel during the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament as well.

4 — UConn will play four games on national television: Three on FOX (Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. South Carolina at the XL Center; Saturday, Feb. 18 at Villanova; and Saturday, Feb. 25 at DePaul) and one on ABC (Dec. 4 at Notre Dame)

18 — SNY will once again carry the bulk of the Huskies’ games, broadcasting 18 in total.

135 — Excluding Mohegan Sun, UConn’s shortest road trip will be just 135 miles to St. John’s Carnesseca Arena.

2,500 — The Huskies’ longest roadtrip will be to Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, a roughly 2,500 mile trek to the Pacific Northwest. It’s possible UConn has to travel a similar length in March if it ends up in one of two regionals being held in Seattle during the NCAA Tournament.

56 — As of the date of publish (Thursday, Sept. 15), there are 56 days until the Huskies open the season against Northeastern.

