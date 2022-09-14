UConn basketball’s First Night set for Oct. 14

On Wednesday, UConn basketball announced that its annual First Night event to kick off the start of basketball season is set for Friday, October 14 at Gampel Pavilion.

Save the date



First Night is back on Friday, October 14! More info to follow. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/zXZ3g610zZ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) September 14, 2022

The school will likely release more information in the coming days, including whether the event will be open to the general public after last year’s event was for students only in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Last year’s event was available to the public via local TV as well as FloSports, although the stream failed to work once the festivities began.

While an official agenda has not been announced, First Night will likely contain player and coach introductions for both the men’s and women’s teams as well various skills competitions. Let’s hope that UConn can get the stanchions to work properly to avoid a repeat of last year’s fiasco.