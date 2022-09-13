UConn football depth chart and breakdown for No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his depth chart for Saturday’s upcoming game vs. the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and due to injuries, there are some changes.

With Brian Brewton likely lost for the season due to a fractured elbow suffered during Saturday night’s loss to Syracuse, Devontae Houston takes over as the backup to Nathan Carter at running back.

Additionally, true freshman Victor Rosa takes Brewton’s spot at kick returner and the third punt returner listed.

On his Sunday call, Mora announced starting defensive tackle Collin McCarthy will miss this week’s game with a calf injury sustained on Saturday night. Jelani Stafford will step in for McCarthy.

Rayonte Brown becomes the third different backup tight end to Brandon Niemenski this season. He replaces Russell Dixon there.

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER:

16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205

3 Ethon Williams, r-So., 5113, 198

TIGHT END

83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237

80 Rayonte Brown, r-So., 6063, 290

LEFT TACKLE

71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298

79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294

LEFT GUARD

62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295

67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302

CENTER

72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304

67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302

RIGHT GUARD

64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298

67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302

RIGHT TACKLE

74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305

79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294

FLANK

5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178

8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175

WIDE RECEIVER

84 Jacob Flynn, R-So., 6002, 192

2 Nigel Fitzgerald, Gr., 6035, 220

RUNNING BACK

26 Nate Carter, Fr., 5095, 194

25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170

QUARTERBACK

11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198

10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206

12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182

DEFENSE

LT

97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311

99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Jr., 6050, 318

NT

96 Dal’mont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291

97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311

RT

95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269

90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267

LOLB

11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242

33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245

MIKE

6 Ian Swenson, Sr., 6012, 218

15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223

WILL

8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229

29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219

ROLB

0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240

46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232

LCB

5 Kaleb Anthony, So., 5105, 180

10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197

LSB

19 Durante Jones, So., 6005, 193

4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191

RSB

1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199

22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211

RCB

7 Tre Wortham, Sr., 6007, 203

2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER

17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197

LONG SNAPPER

31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241

HOLDER

16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210

PUNTER

16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210

97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225

KICK RETURNER

25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170

PUNT RETURNER

8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175

25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170

22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198