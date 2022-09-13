UConn football depth chart and breakdown for No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his depth chart for Saturday’s upcoming game vs. the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and due to injuries, there are some changes.
- With Brian Brewton likely lost for the season due to a fractured elbow suffered during Saturday night’s loss to Syracuse, Devontae Houston takes over as the backup to Nathan Carter at running back.
- Additionally, true freshman Victor Rosa takes Brewton’s spot at kick returner and the third punt returner listed.
- On his Sunday call, Mora announced starting defensive tackle Collin McCarthy will miss this week’s game with a calf injury sustained on Saturday night. Jelani Stafford will step in for McCarthy.
- Rayonte Brown becomes the third different backup tight end to Brandon Niemenski this season. He replaces Russell Dixon there.
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER:
16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205
3 Ethon Williams, r-So., 5113, 198
TIGHT END
83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237
80 Rayonte Brown, r-So., 6063, 290
LEFT TACKLE
71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
LEFT GUARD
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
CENTER
72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT GUARD
64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT TACKLE
74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
FLANK
5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
WIDE RECEIVER
84 Jacob Flynn, R-So., 6002, 192
2 Nigel Fitzgerald, Gr., 6035, 220
RUNNING BACK
26 Nate Carter, Fr., 5095, 194
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
QUARTERBACK
11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198
10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206
12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182
DEFENSE
LT
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Jr., 6050, 318
NT
96 Dal’mont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
RT
95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269
90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267
LOLB
11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242
33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245
MIKE
6 Ian Swenson, Sr., 6012, 218
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223
WILL
8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229
29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219
ROLB
0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240
46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232
LCB
5 Kaleb Anthony, So., 5105, 180
10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197
LSB
19 Durante Jones, So., 6005, 193
4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191
RSB
1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199
22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211
RCB
7 Tre Wortham, Sr., 6007, 203
2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197
LONG SNAPPER
31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241
HOLDER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
PUNTER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225
KICK RETURNER
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
PUNT RETURNER
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
22 Victor Rosa, Fr., 5110, 198
