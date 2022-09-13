UConn men’s hockey picked seventh in Hockey East Preseason Coaches’ Poll

At the league’s media day on Tuesday, UConn men’s hockey was picked to finish seventh in the Hockey East Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies have never come in higher than sixth in the preseason poll but have earned a higher seed in the league tournament in each of the last three seasons.

The coaches are lower on UConn than the media. On Monday, the Hockey East Writers & Broadcaster’s Association placed the Huskies for fourth — the same spot they finished last season.

The pessimism from the coaches isn’t totally unwarranted. UConn returns just five forwards from the team that reached the championship game of the Hockey East Playoffs last season and will also be starting either Logan Terness — a sophomore with one career start — or Arsenii Sergeev, a freshman, in goal.

While the Huskies replaced the departures with 16 new players — including four transfers, its best recruit ever in Matthew Wood and a former Denver commit in Samu Salminen — they’ll likely experience growing pains early in the season.

Northeastern finished first in both the coaches’ poll and the media poll on the men’s side.

Meanwhile, UConn women’s hockey is tabbed for sixth in the preseason coaches’ poll. Like the men’s team, Chris MacKenzie’s squad is coming off a trip to the league title game but lost a significant chunk of its roster to graduation. This season projects to be one of transition — if not rebuilding.

Full polls:

Men’s Coaches’ Poll

1. Northeastern - 105 (7)

2. Massachusetts - 94 (1)

3. Boston University - 93 (3)

4. Providence - 75

5. Boston College - 71

UMass Lowell - 71

7. UConn - 70

8. Merrimack - 44

9. New Hampshire - 37

10. Vermont - 29

11. Maine - 26

Men’s Media Poll

1. Northeastern (7) 117

2. Massachusetts (3) 96

3. Providence 87

4. Connecticut 86

5. BU (1) 85

6. Massachusetts-Lowell 73

7. BC 63

8. Merrimack 51

9. Vermont 24

10. New Hampshire 23

11. Maine 21

Women’s Coaches’ Poll

1. Northeastern - 90 (9)

2. Vermont

3. Boston College - 76

4. Providence - 61

5. Boston University - 59

6. UConn - 53

7. Maine - 39

8. New Hampshire - 38

9. Merrimack - 26

10. Holy Cross - 19