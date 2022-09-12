Former UConn forward Isaiah Whaley signs Exhibit 10 contract with Charlotte Hornets

Isaiah Whaley, along with three other undrafted free agents, have signed with the Charlotte Hornets in advance of the start of training camp at the end of the month.

While the organization did not disclose the terms of the agreements, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported that all four are Exhibit 10 contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract is typically non-guaranteed and for the league minimum. It can be converted to a two-way contract so that the player can play in the G-League, but this conversion can only take place before the season begins. A primer on Exhibit 10 contracts can be found here.

Whaley, originally from Gastonia, North Carolina, grew up fewer than 30 miles from Charlotte. He played five seasons at UConn, scoring over 700 points and totaling 534 rebounds and 212 blocks. Whaley averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in his final season in Storrs and was named Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year after the 2020-21 season.