UConn men’s hockey to play Northeastern at Frozen Fenway on Jan. 7

UConn men’s hockey’s 2022-23 schedule has yet another marquee game. On Monday, Hockey East announced the Huskies will take on Northeastern at Fenway Park on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of a Frozen Fenway doubleheader. Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. followed by UMass-Boston College at 6:00 p.m.

There will also be a women’s doubleheader featuring Boston University vs. Holy Cross. The second matchup, as well as dates and times, are still to be announced.

“Fenway Park is an iconic venue that has already played host to memorable college hockey games, and our schools are excited to take the ice and compete for our fans and bragging rights,” Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf said in a release. “These games at the park will create once-in-a-lifetime memories for the players, students, alumni, and all hockey fans. We are proud to be part of such a special event and appreciate the City of Boston and FSM for welcoming us back.”

The men’s college doubleheader will take place five days after the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins square off in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway. UConn previously played at the ballpark in 2017 when it fell to Maine, 4-0. The Huskies also played an outdoor game at Rentschler Field during the Whalers Hockey Fest in 2011.

Frozen Fenway isn’t UConn’s only game at an iconic venue or its only big game against Northeastern. While it has not yet been announced, the Huskies will play Cornell at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 26. They’ll also open their new, on-campus arena against Northeastern on Jan. 14.

UConn will open the 2022-23 season at Vermont on Oct. 1.