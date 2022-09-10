UConn football falls to Syracuse, 48-14

UConn football dropped its home FBS opener, losing to Syracuse 48-14 at Rentschler Field Saturday night. The Huskies fall to 1-2 on the season (2-1 against the spread after failing to cover).

Syracuse started out moving the ball with ease and continued to do so well into garbage time. The visitors scored in all five of their first-half drives, four of which were over 60 yards. The Orange scored on their first four drives of the second half as well to put the game comfortably out of reach.

UConn was equally unable to stop the run or the pass — Syracuse ended the day with 156 yards on the ground and a 100-yard game from Sean Tucker — and quarterback Garrett Schrader had the best game of his career, completing 20-of-23 attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

On the UConn offense, Nate Carter occasionally found some holes, finishing with 71 rushing yards on 16 carries, but the passing game did not get much going. Devontae Houston scored the first Husky touchdown, running it in from 28 yards out in the second quarter. Aaron Turner scored the other UConn touchdown on a 56-yard screen play in the third.

The Huskies leave with multiple players banged up, and facing three very tough games ahead. Next week they’re at No. 4 Michigan. After that, they visit No. 18 North Carolina. After that, they host Fresno State.

The Michigan game will kick off at noon on ABC.