UConn men’s basketball adds Greek prospect Apostolos Roumoglou

With school back in session and basketball season fast approaching, UConn men’s basketball decided to make one last addition to their 2022-23 roster. Just a few weeks after adding Yarim Hasson from Israel, Dan Hurley has once again gone the international route and added true freshman Apostolos Roumoglou to take up the final scholarship on the roster.

Roumoglou, a 6-foot-7 19-year-old, most recently played with PAOK Mateo of the Greek Basketball Champions League — the same team that signed former UConn wing Tyler Polley. Roumoglou also competed with Greece’s U18 team in the FIBA European Challenges and averaged 8.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from three.

While Roumoglou is hasn’t been on the Huskies’ radar for too long, Hurley wanted to bring the Greek prospect in elevate the level of competition in practice and see how he develops over his time in Storrs.

“It’s important for us because it helps morning practices to walk out to get more more guys in here so that we can practice the way you need to practice to prepare for Big East games,” Hurley said. “We like his size…Obviously it’s going to take him some time because [Hasson and Roumoglou] have never even played basketball in the United States.”

“I think Apostolos will be able to get in [to full practice] relatively quick because he’s a little bit older than Yarin.”

With his addition to the roster, the Huskies have all 13 scholarships filled for both the 2022-23 season and the 2023-24 season.