Paige Bueckers undergoes successful knee surgery to repair torn ACL

Last Friday, UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in her left knee at UConn Health, the team announced on Tuesday. She began her rehab the next day and will be regular monitored by UConn’s medical staff throughout the course of her recovery.

Bueckers tore her ACL in a pickup game on Monday, Aug. 1 and will miss the entire 2022-23 season as a result.

This is her second significant knee surgery in the past calendar year and her third major surgery since April 2021. Bueckers went under the knife to repair a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus suffered in the final minute of the Huskies’ win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5, 2021 and also had an operation to fix an osteochondral defect in her right ankle on Apr. 30, 2021.