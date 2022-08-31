UConn football depth chart & breakdown for CCSU Blue Devils

UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his depth chart for Saturday’s upcoming home opener vs the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and as you’d expect there are changes.
- With the season-ending injury to Ta’Quan Roberson, Zion Turner is now the starter at quarterback for the Huskies. He’ll be backed up by Cale Millen and Tyler Phommachanh.
- Jacob Flynn replaces Keelan Marion, who will miss a significant amount of time with a broken collarbone, at one of the starting wide receiver spots.
- After his 190 yards rushing, Nate Carter has ascended to the top of the depth chart at running back. He’ll be backed up by Brian Brewton, who saw action in last week’s game after missing parts of the preseason with an injury.
- Collin McCarthy started at defensive tackle last week and is listed there this week. He swaps spots with Sokoya McDuffie, who also saw action vs Utah State.
- George Caratan handled the punting duties in the opener and is now listed as the starter.
- With Marion out and Carter handling a bulk of the workload at running back, Devontae Houston and Brewton are listed as the starters at kick returner this week. Houston is also listed as the starting punt returner with Brewton as his backup.
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER:
16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205
4 Matt Drayton, r-So., 5110, 187
TIGHT END
83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237
14 Nick Harris, So., 6061, 251
LEFT TACKLE
71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
LEFT GUARD
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
CENTER
72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT GUARD
64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT TACKLE
74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
FLANK
5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
WIDE RECEIVER
84 Jacob Flynn, R-So., 6002, 192
2 Nigel Fitzgerald, Gr., 6035, 220
RUNNING BACK
26 Nate Carter, Fr., 5095, 194
28 Brian Brewton, So., 5070, 173
QUARTERBACK
11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198
10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206
12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182
DEFENSE
LT
91 Collin McCarthy, So., 6055, 270
99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Jr., 6050, 318
NT
96 Dal’mont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
RT
95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269
90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267
LOLB
11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242
33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245
MIKE
6 Ian Swenson, Sr., 6012, 218
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223
WILL
8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229
29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219
ROLB
0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240
46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232
LCB
5 Kaleb Anthony, So., 5105, 180
10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197
LSB
19 Durante Jones, So., 6005, 193
4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191
RSB
1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199
22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211
RCB
7 Tre Wortham, Sr., 6007, 203
2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197
LONG SNAPPER
31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241
HOLDER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
PUNTER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225
KICK RETURNER
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
28 Brian Brewton, So., 5070, 173
PUNT RETURNER
25 Devontae Houston, So., 5097, 170
28 Brian Brewton, So., 5070, 173
