Maddie Carroll had two goals to help the UConn Huskies women’s soccer team to a 5-0 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks at Morrone Stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Jada Konte opened up the scoring on an assist from Jaydah Bedoya with Konte returning the favor setting up Bedoya. The other goal was an own goal by UMass Lowell.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

