Report: Ta’Quan Roberson named UConn’s starting quarterback against Utah State

As the Jim Mora era is set to begin Saturday afternoon on the road against Utah State, it appears that the Huskies’ quarterback competition has officially come to a close. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson will start under center for UConn against the Aggies.

Roberson, a former 4-star recruit from New Jersey, played sparingly and ineffectively in two seasons in Happy Valley. Serving as a backup quarterback for the Nittany Lions, Roberson completed 11 passes on 28 attempts last season.

Despite his struggles at Penn State, Roberson remains one of the most talented quarterbacks to step onto campus in recent memory, and should be able to make plenty of plays with his arm and extend more with his legs. Throughout camp, receivers raved about his accuracy as a passer, and his experience running an offense for a high-level collegiate team should provide some stability for an offense comprised of plenty of newcomers.

Roberson edged out true freshman Zion Turner, a highly-touted recruit from Florida, for the starting role Saturday afternoon. With Tyler Phommachanh still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, Turner could still push for playing time if Roberson is ineffective.