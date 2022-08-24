UConn football announces new series against James Madison, Old Dominion

UConn football announced a pair of home-and-home series on Wednesday. The Huskies will take on the James Madison Dukes in 2023 and 2026 as well as Old Dominion in 2026 and 2027. Both schools are members of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Huskies will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia on Nov. 11, 2023 before JMU makes the return trip on Nov. 14, 2026. The former contest replaces one of UConn’s matchups with Liberty, who is transitioning from independence to Conference USA. Now, the two schools will play a traditional home-and-home instead of a three games series.

As for Old Dominion, the Huskies will visit Norfolk, Virginia on Oct. 31, 2026 before hosting the Monarchs on Sep. 25, 2027.

UConn is 1-4 all-time against James Madison and has never faced Old Dominion. All four of the meetings with the Dukes came while the Huskies were still in Division IAA (now FCS). UConn won the first matchup in 1993 but dropped the next four in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1999. James Madison is moving up from FCS to FBS this season.

With the new series, the Huskies have 11 games officially scheduled for 2023, nine in 2024 and 10 in both 2025 and 2026.