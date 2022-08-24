UConn men’s basketball adds Israeli forward Yarin Hasson

UConn men’s basketball made a late addition to its 2022-23 roster, bringing in forward Yarin Hasson. A native of Gan Yavne, Israel, the 6-foot-9, 205 pound Hasson is listed as a small forward but is regarded as a versatile player who can fill in at multiple spots. He was previously committed to Denver before flipping to UConn. The Huskies announced that Hasson signed a financial aid agreement (similar to a national letter of intent) on Wednesday.

Hasson played his high school ball at Gimnasia Realit in Rishon Le-Zion but has also suited up for Maccabi rishon le Zion at the club level and the Israeli U18 squad. He joins a once-fruitful pipeline from Israel to Storrs that most notably included Nadav Henefeld (1989-90) and Doron Sheffer (1993-96) as well as Gilad Katz (1990-92) and Uri Cohen-Mintz (1994-95).

Along with Donovan Clingan, Hasson is one of two players in UConn’s 2022 recruiting class and, including the pair, is the sixth newcomer to the program along with transfers Joey Calcaterra (San Diego), Tristen Newton (ECU), Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech), Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M). Alex Karaban will also suit up for the first time this fall after joining the Huskies in January and redshirting the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.