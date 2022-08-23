UConn football depth chart & breakdown for Utah State Aggies

UConn football head coach Jim Mora has released his first depth chart as head coach for the Huskies for Saturday’s game against the Utah State Aggies in Logan, UT.
- While Mora had said he wanted to name a starting quarterback before the opener, the competition still appears to be open between the four quarterbacks. It seems as though he will not announce a starter before the start of the game.
- Nate Carter led the Huskies in rushing last year but he’s listed as the backup to Robert Burns to start the season. Expect to see them split the carries in the first game.
- There are only seven offensive linemen listed on the two-deep. The Huskies did have some injuries during the preseason in the position group.
- Hunter Webb, who had a strong second half of 2021, appears to have lost out to Kentucky transfer Marquez Bembry at left outside linebacker.
- George Caratan and Bruno Perlicki are in “OR’ situation for the starting punting job. Caratan will see the field either way as he is listed as the holder for field goals and extra points.
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER:
16 Kevens Clercius, r-So., 6026, 205
4 Matt Drayton, r-So., 5110, 187
TIGHT END
83 Brandon Niemenski, So., 6052, 237
14 Nick Harris, So., 6061, 251
LEFT TACKLE
71 Valentin Senn, r-So., 6070, 298
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
LEFT GUARD
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-Jr., 6023, 295
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
CENTER
72 Jake Guidone, Gr., 6025, 304
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT GUARD
64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298
67 Christopher Fortin, So., 6043, 302
RIGHT TACKLE
74 Chase Lundt, r-So., 6071, 305
79 Danny Antolovich, r-Fr., 6061. 294
FLANK
5 Aaron Turner, So., 5075, 178
8 Dajon Harrison, r-Fr.. 5110, 175
WIDE RECEIVER
1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000, 200
2 Nigel Fitzgerald, Gr., 6035, 220
RUNNING BACK
30 Robert Burns, Gr., 5111, 231
26 Nate Carter, Fr., 5095, 194
QUARTERBACK
6 Ta’Quan Roberson, r-So., 6000, 203 “OR”
10 Cale Millen, r-So., 6033, 206 “OR”
11 Zion Tuner, Fr., 5116, 198 “OR”
12 Tyler Phommachanh, r-Fr., 5105, 182
DEFENSE
LT
99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Jr., 6050, 318
91 Collin McCarthy, So., 6055, 270
NT
96 Dal’mont Gourdine, R-So., 6030, 291
97 Jelani Stafford, So., 6002, 311
RT
95 Eric Watts, Jr., 6060, 269
90 Pryce Yates, R-Fr., 6032, 267
LOLB
11 Marquez Bembry, Gr., 6022, 242
33 Hunter Webb, R-Jr., 6010, 245
MIKE
6 Ian Swenson, Sr., 6012, 218
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020, 223
WILL
8 Jackson Mitchell, Jr., 6015, 229
29 Jordan Morrison, R-Jr., 6005, 219
ROLB
0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Gr., 6024, 240
46 John Bechtle, So., 6011, 232
LCB
5 Kaleb Anthony, So., 5105, 180
10 Chris Shearin, R-So., 5113, 197
LSB
19 Durante Jones, So., 6005, 193
4 Stan Cross, Jr., 5100, 191
RSB
1 Malik Dixon, R-So., 6005, 199
22 Alfred Chea, So., 6023, 211
RCB
7 Tre Wortham, Sr., 6007, 203
2 Myles Bell, Jr., 6003, 182
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
17 Noe Ruelas, So., 6005, 197
LONG SNAPPER
31 Tommy Zozus, Gr., 6010, 241
HOLDER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
PUNTER
16 George Caratan, R-So., 6020, 210
-or- 97 Bruno Perlicki, Fr., 6044, 225
KICK RETURNER
1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000 / 200
26 Nathan Carter, So., 5095 / 199
PUNT RETURNER
1 Keelan Marion, So., 6000 / 200
26 Nathan Carter, So., 5095 / 199
