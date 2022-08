Alyssa Thomas had her second triple-double of the season to help lead the Connecticut Sun to an 87-63 win over the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on August 2, 2022.

Former UConn Huskies women’s basketball great Diana Taurasi was held scoreless and did not play in the second half due to a thigh injury.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

