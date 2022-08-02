UConn commit KK Arnold named to USA U18 3x3 team

On Tuesday, 2023 UConn commit KK Arnold was one of four players named to USA Basketball’s U18 3x3 team ahead of the World Cup, which will be held from Aug. 23-28 in Debrecen, Hungary. Sarah Strong (a 6-2 post player in the class of 2024 who appears to be a top target of the Huskies), 2023 LSU commit Mikaylah Williams and 2023 Oklahoma commit Sahara Williams also made the squad.

This is Arnold’s second time with USA Basketball. Last summer, she helped the USA U17 5x5 team win gold at the 2021 FIBA Americas Championship. UConn will have a future player participate in the U18 3x3 World Cup for the second straight year after Ayanna Patterson claimed gold with Team USA last August.

A 5-9 point guard out of Germantown, Wisconsin, Arnold picked the Huskies last November. She’s rated as the No. 7 in the class of 2023 and is one of three prospects committed to UConn along with guards Ashlynn Shade (No. 6) and Qadence Samuels (No. 35).