UConn men’s hockey announces 2022-23 home dates

Part of UConn men’s hockey’s schedule came out on Monday as the team released its home dates for the 2022-23 season. The Huskies will play 17 games at home, though the venue for each contest will be announced at a later date.

UConn will open the home slate with a two-game series against Union on Oct. 7-8 followed by a weekend with Ohio State on Oct. 15-16. After that, the Huskies will host Boston College in a Thursday night contest on Oct. 27, then will be home for a two-game set on Nov. 4-5 against Maine.

To close out the first half on home ice, UConn will play Providence on Saturday, Nov. 12; UMass Lowell on Saturday, Nov. 19, Merrimack on Dec. 2 and Boston University on Dec. 11.

After the winter break, the Huskies’ first home contest will come against LIU on Saturday, Dec. 31. Then, UConn will play Northeastern on Saturday, Jan. 14 — which head coach Mike Cavanaugh hopes will be the first game at the new, on-campus rink.

“We play Northeastern on Jan. 14. I can’t say 100 percent that we’re gonna play there but I think we’d like to if the if the rank is open and we’re ready to play,” he told The UConn Blog on Monday. “I think we’d like to play that game there.”

The Huskies will have four more home games to close out the regular season: Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. UMass; Wednesday; Feb. 22 against Alaska Anchorage; Saturday, Feb. 25 against UNH and senior day vs. BC on Friday, March 3.

All game dates are subject to change, according to the team.

The release did not say when the complete schedule will be out but most of UConn’s opponents have already announced their respective slates, so nearly all the remaining holes can be filled in.

The Huskies will open the campaign at Vermont on Oct. 1-2 and will then head to Boston University for a two-game set at Agganis Arena on Oct. 21-22. Nearly all of UConn’s home-and-home series will also begin on the road, such as at Providence (Friday, Nov. 11), UMass Lowell (Friday, Nov. 18), Merrimack (Tuesday, Nov. 29), LIU (Thursday, Dec. 29), Northeastern (Friday, Jan. 13) and UMass (Friday, Jan. 20). The Huskies will also travel to New Hampshire for two games on Feb. 10-11 and will close the regular season on Saturday, March 4 at Boston College.

There are likely to be a couple of changes to a few dates, according to a source, which is why UConn didn’t release the entirety of its schedule.

Northeastern’s schedule also includes a matchup with the Huskies on Jan. 7 that does not feature a venue. In addition to UConn’s two neutral ice contests during Connecticut Ice on Jan. 28-29, the team is expected to take on Cornell at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving.