Alyssa Thomas had 16 points to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 90-83 win over the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on August 14, 2022.

Former UConn Huskies great Moriah Jefferson was held scoreless in her return to the state where she won four national championships in college. Napheesa Collier had six points and two rebounds for the Lynx.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

