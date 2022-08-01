 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UConn men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 non-conference schedule

The Huskies will travel to Florida and host Oklahoma State.

By Shawn McGrath
/ new
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

The UConn men’s basketball team announced its 11-game nonconference slate on Monday to prepare itself for a grueling 20-game Big East schedule.

The docket is headlined by three games in Portland, Oregon as part of the Phil Knight Invitational. UConn will face Oregon in the first round of the event on Nov. 24, followed by whichever team matches the Huskies’ result between Alabama and Michigan State on Nov. 25. UConn will close with one of Iowa State, North Carolina, Portland or Villanova.

The other big-time games include a visit from Oklahoma State on Dec. 1 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, while the Huskies will head to Gainesville to play Florida on Dec. 7 as part of a home-and-home series.

The remaining six games, all of which will come at home, mostly feature regional opponents.

UConn will get the season started on Nov. 7 against Stonehill College, which will be making its Division I debut, and will follow that matchup with a battle against Boston University on Nov. 11.

Prior to the Phil Knight Invitational, the Huskies will also face off against Buffalo (Nov. 15), UNC Wilmington (Nov. 18) and Delaware State (Nov. 20).

The schedule will close with a game against LIU for the second consecutive season, with the Sharks coming to Connecticut on Dec. 10, prior to finals week.

Tip-off times and arena designations will be announced at a later date, likely in conjunction with the release of the Big East schedule.

2022-23 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
November 7 Stonehill TBA TBA TBA
November 11 Boston University TBA TBA TBA
November 15 Buffalo TBA TBA TBA
November 18 UNC Wilmington TBA TBA TBA
November 20 Delaware State TBA TBA TBA
Phil Knight Invitational
November 24 Oregon Portland, OR 8 p.m. ESPN2
November 25 Alabama/Michigan State Portland, OR TBD ESPN Networks
November 27 Iowa State/North Carolina/Portland/Villanova Portland, OR TBD ESPN Networks
BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle
December 1 Oklahoma State TBA TBA FOX Networks
December 7 Florida Gainesville, FL TBA ESPN Networks
December 10 LIU TBA TBA TBA
BIG EAST Tournament
March 8 First Round New York, NY TBD TBD
March 19 Quarterfinal New York, NY TBD TBD
March 10 Semifinal New York, NY TBD TBD
March 11 Final New York, NY TBD TBD
NCAA Tournament
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH TBD TruTV
March 16-17 First Round TBD TBD CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
March 18-19 Second Round TBD TBD CBS/TBS/TNT
March 23-24 Sweet Sixteen TBD TBD CBS/TBS
March 25-26 Elite Eight TBD TBD CBS/TBS
April 1 Final Four Houston, TX TBD CBS
April 3 National Championship Houston, TX 9 p.m. CBS
* - BIG EAST Conference games
Rankings via AP Poll

