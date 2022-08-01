UConn men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 non-conference schedule

The UConn men’s basketball team announced its 11-game nonconference slate on Monday to prepare itself for a grueling 20-game Big East schedule.

The docket is headlined by three games in Portland, Oregon as part of the Phil Knight Invitational. UConn will face Oregon in the first round of the event on Nov. 24, followed by whichever team matches the Huskies’ result between Alabama and Michigan State on Nov. 25. UConn will close with one of Iowa State, North Carolina, Portland or Villanova.

The other big-time games include a visit from Oklahoma State on Dec. 1 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, while the Huskies will head to Gainesville to play Florida on Dec. 7 as part of a home-and-home series.

The remaining six games, all of which will come at home, mostly feature regional opponents.

UConn will get the season started on Nov. 7 against Stonehill College, which will be making its Division I debut, and will follow that matchup with a battle against Boston University on Nov. 11.

Prior to the Phil Knight Invitational, the Huskies will also face off against Buffalo (Nov. 15), UNC Wilmington (Nov. 18) and Delaware State (Nov. 20).

The schedule will close with a game against LIU for the second consecutive season, with the Sharks coming to Connecticut on Dec. 10, prior to finals week.

Tip-off times and arena designations will be announced at a later date, likely in conjunction with the release of the Big East schedule.