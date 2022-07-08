Survey of Jim Penders and UConn baseball’s dominance of the northeast

UConn baseball is the class of the northeast. That much is clear. The Huskies have made eight NCAA Tournaments and two Super Regionals, with 10 winning seasons since 2010, not including a COVID-19 shortened 2020.

Of those eight Regional appearances, four came via at-large selection from the NCAA Tournament committee. This is notable because most at-large teams come from either the Power 4 conferences (ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC) or from teams that have consistent access to early-season and midweek matchups against teams in those leagues, such as the Sun Belt. UConn has neither.

While the original Big East, which featured Louisville and USF, was consistently a multi-bid league, and its successor, the American Athletic Conference, included frequent Regional host ECU and also sent three to four teams to the tournament each year, non-conference play is difficult for UConn and other northern teams.

There is a lack of institutional investment in baseball around the region due to this, as teams regularly have to travel to the south or west for the first six weeks of the year before the weather breaks and schools can play locally. This large expense, combined with less talent to go around, helps prevent baseball powers from developing in this area. As a result, keeping strength of schedule high tends to involve a lot of guesswork, which makes it difficult for any team in the region to secure an at-large bid, let alone one school doing it consistently.

This makes Jim Penders’ job at UConn all the more impressive. He’s clearly valued at the university, as he was given a five-year contract extension shortly after the 2022 season ended.

Penders assumed the head coach position in 2004 and took a few years to get the team truly going, ending a 16-year drought by getting back to the NCAA Tournament in 2010. Since then, the Huskies have been better than anyone else in the Northeast.

There are 53 Division I baseball programs in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. These are states that are inclusive of potential midweek opponents and also roughly follow the Huskies’ recruiting footprint.

Most of these teams are part of small one-bid leagues, including the Ivy League, MAAC, and Northeast Conference, in addition to all but one school in the America East and Patriot League, as well as a portion of the Atlantic 10. While Boston College is part of the ACC, those in these smaller conferences invest less in athletics overall, limiting funds for the baseball programs, particularly in the uphill battle to success.

UConn, which has a 458-284-3 record since 2010, has the most wins among those 53 schools. The next closest, Bryant, has 412. This also comes to a .617 winning percentage, with the Bulldogs representing the only other program that has played .600 ball since 2010. In fact, only 17 schools, not including LIU, which does not have any athletic history prior to 2020 on its website, have a winning record in this timeframe.

While regular-season success is great, this trend also extends to the NCAA Tournament. UConn’s eight bids to the NCAA Tournament is tops in the region, as is its four at-large appearances. St. John’s is the only other team with multiple at-large bids and the region as a whole has just 10 such bids over the past 12 tournaments.

The Huskies have also racked up 17 victories in the NCAA Tournament, with the next-closest team seven wins behind UConn. Two Super Regional appearances (2011 and 2022) also paces the region, which has just five as a whole.