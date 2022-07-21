Chasing Perfection: UConn’s non-conference schedule, recruiting news and bandwagons

This week, we found some time between our summer travels to record a new episode. We discuss UConn’s non-conference schedule and explain why it’s close to perfect, look at some of the matchups we’re most excited for and complain further about Florida State’s inclusion on the slate.

After that, we get into Qadence Samuels, the Huskies’ newest commitment, and provide a scouting report on her, fellow commit KK Arnold and other players that impressed at Nike Nationals in Chicago last week. A new bandwagon gets started as well.

We then talk UConn’s summer workouts and mention why we’re not concerned about Azzi Fudd’s lingering foot injury but are still worried about Aubrey Griffin’s return from back surgery.

Lastly, we close with UConn in the WNBA.

Chasing Perfection now has its own feed! Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or directly on Substack to get an email when a new episode is published.

Last episode | Episode archive