Casey Dana selected in 16th round of 2022 MLB Draft by Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Casey Dana, one of UConn’s several all-Big East performers as an outfielder, has been selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was plucked by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the 16th round, No. 478 overall.

The Angels can sign him to a bonus of up to $150,000 before it counts against their bonus pool.

The New York native played just one season for UConn, arriving in Storrs as a graduate transfer from Big East rival Seton Hall. He also underwent a position change, moving from corner infield to the outfield, as he frequently played first base with the Pirates, but was primarily a right fielder for the Huskies in an effort to get his bat in the lineup.

This defensive versatility should help him at the professional level, though he looked raw in the outfield this season as he was tasked largely with learning on the job. His size lends well to a corner infield spot, but will have to continue to hit at the professional level.

He certainly hit in Storrs. He was second on the team with 143 total bases in 2022 and had a .313/.381/.546 slash line in 262 at-bats, adding 12 home runs and 61 RBI. In addition to his all-conference selection, he was on the all-Big East Tournament team and the all-College Park Regional team.

Perhaps most impressive was his 8-for-13 weekend against Butler, just days after getting 26 stitches in his left arm, adding a pair of home runs.

The Angels have only selected two former Huskies in the June draft, both of which were in 1989, but Dana has the unique distinction of being selected by the same organization as his brother, Caden, who was picked a few hours earlier, in the 11th round out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. The younger Dana was selected as a pitcher.