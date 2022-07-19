Patrick Gallagher selected in 11th round of 2022 MLB Draft by Toronto

As the 2022 MLB Draft presses on, another UConn arm will enter the professional ranks, as Patrick Gallagher has been selected by Toronto in the 11th round.

The Blue Jays can sign him to a bonus of up to $150,000 before it counts against their bonus pool.

The Leominster, Massachusetts native filled in as the Saturday starter for UConn this year and was a member of the Big East all-tournament team, and was named to the all-College Park Regional team, as part of his three strong starts in the postseason. Gallagher gave his team 20 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing eight runs on 19 hits, with 22 strikeouts against four walks. He scattered a run on three hits over seven frames against Creighton in the Big East Tournament.

This was just the end to a solid year, his first in the rotation full-time. He struck out 110 batters in 103 innings, pitching to a 3.41 ERA. Along with Austin Peterson, he was part of the first ever pair of UConn starting pitchers to earn more than 10 wins, with each notching 11 victories. His best outing came against St. John’s, in which he threw a complete game and shut out the Red Storm, surrendering just four hits. He would follow it up with six more shutout innings against Seton Hall the following weekend.

Gallagher sits in the low 90s with his fastball and is on the smaller side, at 6-foot, 190 pounds. He adds a slurvy breaking ball as well that sits in the low 80s. It’s likely he gets moved to the bullpen as a professional due to his smaller frame and lack of a third pitch at present, but has strong command, with just 29 walks in 103 innings. This, combined with his easy, repeatable delivery, may help in his quest to remain a starter, however.

Toronto has not drafted a UConn player since 1996, but traded for former left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay in 2019.