Tyrese Martin signs multi-year deal with Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks announced that they signed former UConn men’s basketball guard Tyrese Martin to a multi-year deal. Exact terms were not disclosed, but reportedly it is a partially-guaranteed two-year deal and not a two-way contract.

The Hawks acquired Martin via trade on NBA Draft night from the Golden State Warriors, who chose him with the 51st overall pick.

The Allentown, PA native transferred to UConn after two years at Rhode Island. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during his two seasons in Storrs and was viewed as a likely undrafted free agent at the end of the season. Despite averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 boards as a senior, he was not named to an All-Big East team but did earn a spot on the All-Big East Tournament team after scoring 36 points in two games at Madison Square Garden.

During the pre-draft process, Martin impressed scouts with his consistency, versatility, and strength from the guard position. He essentially played his way into the draft conversation. After impressing in Summer League—where he’s averaging 12 points through four games and just dropped 21 in his last game—Martin has played his way onto an NBA roster spot.