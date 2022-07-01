Solo Ball commits to UConn men’s basketball

Solomon Ball, a lefty combo guard out of Sharpsburg Maryland, announced his commitment to the Huskies on Friday afternoon. He’s the third commit lined up for the class of 2023, and the second in the last week.

Solo Ball — already in the running for best name in college sports — chose UConn over DePaul, USC, Miami, and some school in Rhode Island. He’s the 69th-ranked player in 247’s Composite Top 150 and the third-ranked player out of Maryland.

Ball plays at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, the same school that produced Jalen Adams. This past spring, Ball was teammates with newest UConn commit Jayden Ross on Team Melo, Carmelo Anthony’s grassroots program.

Ball’s performance on the Nike EYBL Indianapolis session sent his stock skyrocketing to start the summer, after averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals, all while shooting 57 percent from the field.

He also averaged 14.8 points on 46 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in five games at Nike EYBL Louisville.

Dan Hurley and company have reeled in three athletic, versatile guards for 2023 in Stephon Castle — the jewel of the class — Ross, and now Ball. The 6-foot-6 Castle and 6-foot-3 Ball have similar skillsets but are talented enough to be paired together in a backcourt, while Ross’ 6-foot-7 length sets him up as the wing of the future.