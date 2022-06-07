UConn women’s basketball to play at Maryland on Dec. 11

UConn women’s basketball will travel to take on the Maryland Terrapins in College Park on Dec. 11, the team announced on Tuesday. The game will kick off a home-and-home series that was originally slated to begin during the 2020-21 season but got delayed due to COVID-19. The Terrapins will travel to Connecticut in 2023-24.

The two schools have met seven times — all of which have been victories for the Huskies. The most recent contest came back on Nov. 19, 2017 at the XL Center, a 97-72 win for UConn. The Huskies also defeated Maryland in the 2013 Sweet Sixteen and 2015 Final Four.

The Terrapins are coming off a 23-9 campaign in which they reached the Sweet Sixteen. However, they lost stars Angel Reese (17.2 points, 10.6 rebounds per game) and Ashley Owusu (14.2 points, 3.7 assists per game) to the transfer portal as well as Katie Benzan (10.3 points, 3.8 assists per game) and Chloe Bibby (11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds per game) to graduation.

Head coach Brenda Frese turned the transfer portal for reinforcements, adding Lavender Briggs and her 19.5 ppg from Florida, Brinae Alexander and her 15.2 ppg from Vanderbilt, Ivy League Player of the Year Abby Meyers from Princeton and USF point guard Elisa Pinzan. Maryland will also return Diamond Miller, who only played in 22 of 32 contests last season but averaged 13.1 points and 2.8 assists per game.

The Terrapins are the second date on UConn’s 2022-23 schedule along with Florida State on Dec. 18 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun. The Huskies will also face South Carolina and NC State at home, Notre Dame and Tennessee on the road and will travel to Portland for PK85 which features a field of Iowa, Duke and Oregon State.