UConn football lands Alabama transfer Dayne Shor

The Huskies continue to build through the transfer portal this offseason.

By Daniel Connolly
New UConn football coach Jim Mora, Jr. speaks to the crowd at the UConn women’s basketball game at the XL Center on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Jim Mora and his staff continue to hit the transfer portal hard, landing offensive tackle Dayne Shor from Alabama on Sunday. A 3-star prospect from Alpharetta, Georgia by way of IMG Academy in Florida, Shor joined the Crimson Tide in January and entered the transfer portal after spring practice.

After departing Nick Saban’s program, Shor took to Twitter to speak out about his struggle with mental health and revealed that he spent time with the Herren Project — founded by former NBA player Chris Herren — at one of their Massachusetts facilities.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, Shor was rated as the No. 34 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports. He held offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC — among many others — before ultimately choosing Alabama.

UConn has heavily utilized the transfer market this offseason. Shor is one of many Division I additions from the portal, joining quarterbacks Ta’Quan Roberson (Penn State) and Cale Millen (Northern Arizona), wide receivers Nigel Fitzgerald (Old Dominion) and Dajon Hairston (Texas), offensive linemen Tres Barboza (UTEP) and Jake Guidone (Dartmouth), defensive lineman Sokoya McDuffie (Old Dominion), linebacker Marquez Bembry (Kentucky), defensive back Chris Shearin (Missouri) and long snapper Tommy Zozus (FIU).

