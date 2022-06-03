UConn freshman Ice Brady named to USA U18 national team

UConn women’s basketball freshman Ice Brady is one of 12 players who made the USA Basketball U18 national team following four days of trials in Colorado this week.

Ashlynn Shade, a 2023 Huskies’ commit, did not make the cut.

The squad will travel to Buenos Aires to compete in the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship from June 13-19. Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor will serve as head coach while Old Dominion’s DeLisha Milton-Jones and Indiana’s Teri Moren are on staff as assistants.

Brady will join the Huskies — who began summer workouts this week — in Storrs once the tournament wraps up. The 6-foot-3 post player out of San Diego is rated as the No. 5 player in the class of 2022, according to ESPN.

Shade was one of 30 players invited to tryouts in Colorado Springs but didn’t make the squad. Fellow 2023 commit KK Arnold missed out on the USA U17 national team due to a concussion earlier in the week.

In addition to Brady, the rest of the USA U19 roster includes Aalyah Del Rosario, Kailyn Gilbert, Londynn Jones, Chloe Kitts, Cotie McMahon, S’Mya Nichols, Indya Nivar, Courtney Ogden, Justine Pissott, KiKi Rice and Grace VanSlooten.