UConn women’s basketball announces 2022-23 nonconference schedule

UConn women’s basketball announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Wednesday, putting together yet another strong early-season slate that features longstanding rivalries, former players, and the resumption of a few series that were postponed in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies begin their season with an exhibition game against Division II Kutztown, which reached the Division II NCAA Tournament last season. They will then kick off their season with three-straight home games — Northeastern (Nov. 10), Texas (Nov. 14) and NC State (Nov. 20) before heading to Oregon for the Phil Knight Legacy on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

In the four-team event, the Huskies will play two of Duke, Iowa and Oregon State. After Oregon, UConn will head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in game two of a four-game contract that began last season in a continuation of arguably the best rivalry in women’s college basketball over the last decade.

Following the Huskies' tilt with the Irish, UConn welcomes former guard Carla Berube and her Princeton Tigers to either Hartford or Storrs for a clash on Dec. 8. While the Tigers are not from a Power Five conference, they are far from a regular mid-major — Berube posted a 25-5 record in her third season at Princeton and led the Tigers to an upset of Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Indiana in the second round.

UConn will then take on old foe Maryland in College Park as part of the first game of a two-game contract that was supposed to start with the 2020-21 season. The Huskies and Terrapins haven’t faced off against each other since 2017, and UConn will welcome Maryland to Connecticut at some point next season to complete the series.

Per usual, the Huskies will also play a neutral-site game at Mohegan Sun, this time taking on Florida State in Uncasville on Dec. 18. While that’s technically the second to last non-conference game on the schedule as of now, UConn’s final matchup against Tennessee as part of a two-game contract with the Volunteers is set for this season, but does not yet have a date. The Huskies will take on the Lady Vols in Knoxville.

Finally, UConn wraps up their non-conference schedule with a national championship game rematch against South Carolina. The Gamecocks handed the Huskies their first-ever title game loss in April and are poised to run it back with another strong team anchored by forward Aaliyah Boston.

Overall, it’s another strong schedule for Geno Auriemma and the Huskies, anchored by rivalry games against the likes of Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee, the revival of the Maryland series and a potential showdown between Paige Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, depending on how the Phil Knight Legacy shakes out.

The Huskies’ full 2022-23 non-conference schedule can be found below. Game times, network information and home game locations will be announced at a later date.