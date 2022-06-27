Three-star Class of 2023 wing Jayden Ross commits to UConn men’s basketball

UConn men’s basketball locked up their second commitment in the Class of 2023 Monday night as 3-star wing Jayden Ross announced his commitment to the Huskies. Ross, a Sharpsburg, Maryland native, joins Stephon Castle in the Huskies’ 2023 class and chose UConn over Penn State, Virginia Tech, Temple and George Mason.





As a junior, Ross averaged 18.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and currently plays AAU ball for Team Melo in the EYBL.

Ross currently ranks inside the top 150 in the Class of 2023 on most recruiting sites. He regarded as a lengthy and athletic player that can hit outside shots, but is still a raw prospect adjusting to his body. Since his freshman year of high school, Ross has grown nearly an entire foot and now stands at 6-foot-7 heading into his senior season at St. James School in Maryland.

In particular, Ross has improved tremendous on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, and loves to use his speed and bounce to get out in transition. While he still has some holes to work on defensively, he is an active and attentive defender and can disrupt opposing players with his length.

With the addition of Ross, the Huskies have both an immediate impact player in Castle arriving in 2023 along with Ross, who should be able to evolve into a steady contributor over his time in Storrs. While Dan Hurley is far from finished building the 2023 class, he seems to have zeroed in on bringing in high-level athletes that like to push the tempo in the mold of current players such as Andre Jackson. Ross’ commitment gives the Huskies 10 scholarship athletes for the 2023-24 season, meaning there’s likely at least one or two commitments in the fold to round out the class.