UConn women’s soccer announces 2022 schedule

The Huskies have a 17-game slate, including a visit from an SEC school.

By Shawn McGrath
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

The curtain is beginning to rise on the 2022-23 athletic season for UConn, as the women’s soccer team, which typically plays the first competitive event of the fall, released its 2022 schedule on Wednesday.

Margaret Rodriguez’s team, which finished 9-8-1 last year and earned the 6-seed in the Big East Tournament in 2021, will have a 17-game regular season schedule in addition to two exhibitions: One on the road against UMass (August 9) and one at home against Quinnipiac (August 13).

The season opens with a two-game road trip in New York with matches against Army (Aug. 18) and Syracuse (Aug. 21). The Huskies will then play four of its final five non-conference games at home, broken up into a pair of two-game home stands, separated by a trip to Northeastern (Sept. 4).

The first two matches will be against South Carolina (Aug. 25) and UMass Lowell (Aug. 28), followed by an in-state contest against CCSU (Sept. 11) and Yale (Sept. 16)

UConn will then get into Big East play, in which it finished 5-4-1 last season. The team’s first two league games will be on the road, facing Creighton (Sept. 22) and St. John’s (Sept. 25). The Huskies will also travel to Marquette (Oct. 2), Xavier (Oct. 9) and Villanova (Oct. 20).

The Big East home opener will feature Georgetown (Sept. 29). Matches at Morrone Stadium will be concentrated at the end of the season, as four of the final five conference games are be at home. UConn welcomes DePaul (Oct. 13), Butler (Oct. 16), Providence (Oct. 23) and Seton Hall (Oct. 27) to Connecticut.

The six-team Big East Tournament will begin on October 30. The semifinals will be Nov. 3, followed by the final on Nov. 6. Each game will be contested on campus sites.

UConn will play seven matches against last season’s NCAA Tournament field, as the Big East sent five teams to the 64-team tournament in Butler, Georgetown, Providence, St. John’s and Xavier, while CCSU and South Carolina were also part of the tournament.

You can view the latest schedule, updated throughout the season with results, here.

2022 UConn Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
August 9 UMass (Exhib.) Amherst, MA 4 p.m. TBD
August 13 Quinnipiac (Exhib.) Joseph J Morrone Stadium 7 p.m. FloSports
August 18 Army West Point, NY 6 p.m. TBD
August 21 Syracuse Syracuse, NY 1 p.m. TBD
August 25 South Carolina Joseph J Morrone Stadium 7 p.m. FloSports
August 28 UMass Lowell Joseph J Morrone Stadium 1 p.m. FloSports
September 4 Northeastern Brookline, MA 1 p.m. TBD
September 11 CCSU New Britain, CT 1 p.m. TBD
September 16 Yale Joseph J Morrone Stadium 7 p.m. FloSports
September 22 Creighton* Omaha, NE 6:30 p.m. FloSports
September 25 St. John's* Queens, NY 1 p.m. FloSports
September 29 Georgetown* Joseph J Morrone Stadium 7 p.m. FloSports
October 2 Marquette* Milwaukee, WI 2 p.m. FloSports
October 9 Xavier* Cincinnati, OH 1 p.m. FloSports
October 13 DePaul* Joseph J Morrone Stadium 7 p.m. FloSports
October 16 Butler* Joseph J Morrone Stadium 1 p.m. FloSports
October 20 Villanova* Villanova, PA 3 p.m. FloSports
October 23 Providence* Joseph J Morrone Stadium 1 p.m. FloSports
October 27 Seton Hall* Joseph J Morrone Stadium 7 p.m. FloSports
BIG EAST Tournament
October 31 First Round TBD TBD TBD
November 4 Semifinal TBD TBD TBD
November 7 Final TBD TBD TBD
NCAA Tournament
November 11-13 First Round TBD TBD TBA
November 18 Second Round TBD TBD TBA
November 20 Third Round TBD TBD TBA
November 25-26 Quarterfinal TBD TBD TBA
December 2 Semifinal Cary, NC TBD ESPN Networks
December 4 National Championship Cary, NC TBD ESPN Networks
* - BIG EAST Conference games
Rankings via USC Poll

