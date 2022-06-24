Tyrese Martin selected by Golden State with No. 51 pick in NBA Draft, traded to Atlanta

Former UConn guard Tyrese Martin was selected with the No. 51 overall pick by Golden State in Thursday’s NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to Atlanta, along with cash considerations, for guard Ryan Rollins, who was the No. 44 overall selection in this year’s draft out of Toldeo.

Martin was one of the busiest players in the pre-draft process, competing in the NABC-Reeses College All-Star Game at the Final Four, the Dos Equis 3x3 National Championship, Portsmouth Invitational, and the G-League combine, from which he received an invite to the NBA Combine. That willingness to compete led him to hearing his name called on draft night.

The Pennsylvania native was the 45th Husky drafted all time, following James Bouknight, who was selected No. 11 overall by Charlotte in last year’s draft, as the second draftee of Dan Hurley’s tenure as head coach.

Averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2021-22, Martin was not selected to an all-conference team, but had a tremendous Big East Tournament, averaging 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across UConn’s two games, meriting a spot on the all-tournament team.

While not a strong facilitator, the 23-year-old is aggressive defensively and ferocious on the glass, leading UConn in rebounds from the guard position as a junior. He also improved on his outside shooting ability while in Storrs, shooting 43.0 percent from 3-point range in 2021-22.