Chasing Perfection: Did UConn add enough to its roster this offseason?

The busiest part of UConn women’s basketball’s offseason is nearly over. The Huskies will soon wrap up summer workouts and any remaining news should be announced before July.

On this week’s episode, we break down UConn’s matchups with Florida State and Maryland this upcoming season and take an early look at some of the other non-conference opponents.

After that, we discuss the state of the Huskies’ roster after Geno Auriemma said there’s only a “remote” chance the team adds another player and debate whether they did enough to strengthen the squad over the offseason. We also run through all the injury updates and close with the news of Sue Bird’s retirement.

