UConn women’s basketball announces newcomers’ jersey numbers

This week, UConn women’s basketball returned to Storrs and kicked off its summer workouts. That means freshman Ayanna Patterson and Fairfield transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal joined the team for the first time, while fellow freshman Ice Brady will arrive once she finishes USA Basketball’s U18 trials.

On Thursday, the Huskies announced the jersey numbers for the three new players. As a reminder, the NCAA only allows digits 0-5, so the pool of available numbers is limited.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal — No. 11

Total players to wear it: 8

Most recent: Mir McLean (2020-21)

Most notable: Kia Nurse (2014-18)

Sénéchal will stick with the same number she wore throughout her four years at Fairfield. The digits opened up following Mir McLean’s decision to transfer last December. Sénéchal hinted at her new number when she committed to UConn as she was pictured wearing a No. 11 jersey.

Very blessed and excited for this opportunity and to begin this next chapter! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point pic.twitter.com/BBnyTKjhYE — Lou LS (@Loulpzs8) April 23, 2022

Ice Brady — No. 25

Total players to wear it: 9

Most recent: Kyla Irwin (2016-20)

Most notable: Svetlana Abrosimova (1997-01)

No. 25 has been a staple for Brady. She wore it in high school, in AAU ball and also during the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American games this past spring. The San Diego native is the first player to wear the number since Kyla Irwin, who held it for four seasons.

Ayanna Patterson — No. 34

Total players to wear it:

Most recent: Lexi Gordon (2017-18)

Most notable: Kelly Farris (2009-13), Tamika Williams (1998-2002)

Like her fellow newcomers, Patterson will stick with a number she’s familiar with. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native donned No. 34 at Homestead High School and like Brady, also picked it for the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American games.

34 has not been a common jersey number at UConn, especially recently. Lexi Gordon held it for a short stint a few years ago but aside from her, Kelly Faris and Tamika Williams were the only other players to wear the digits for the Huskies in the 21st century.