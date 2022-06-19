UConn football adds three 2023 commitments and a transfer

UConn football put the first building blocks of the 2023 recruiting class in place this weekend, securing three commitments: lineman Toriyan Johnson, defensive lineman Brandon Kelley, and wide receiver Jarvis Jones.

The first commitment came on Saturday, with the announcement of Jarvis “Jett” Jones, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver from West Orange, New Jersey. Jones held offers from Kent State, Marshall, and a host of FCS schools. He attended several camps at UConn before selecting the Huskies. Running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who also hails from New Jersey, served as the lead recruiter.

UConn’s next commit came from Kelley, a defensive lineman from Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Kelley is a large, athletic lineman at 6-foot-5 235 lbs and runs track in high school. He boasts an impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash and holds a 325-lbs bench, a 425 squat, and a 600 deadlift.

The Huskies' latest commitment came on Sunday afternoon when monster defensive lineman Toriyan Johnson announced his intention to attend UConn. Johnson is a big body at 6-foot-8, 320 lbs. from Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire. He has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and projects as an offensive tackle at the next level.

Johnson committed to UConn on his official visit this weekend. Offensive coordinator Nick Charlton and offensive line coach Gordie Sammis were integral to his recruitment.

The Huskies also added some experienced talent from the transfer portal in offensive lineman Kyle Juergens from Boise State. Juergens joined Boise as a 3-star recruit out of St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in California in the class of 2020.