UConn men’s basketball lands grad transfer Joey Calcaterra

The UConn men’s basketball team’s 2022-23 roster is slowly rounding into form, as graduate transfer Joey Calcaterra announced he will enroll at UConn for his sixth and final year of eligibility. The 6-foot-3 Calcaterra played four years at San Diego, where he played 103 games and scored over 800 career points. He chose the Huskies over UTEP and George Washington.

Calcaterra should provide some stability, experience and 3-point shooting off the bench for the Huskies in a backcourt that has been entirely reshaped by the transfer portal with the additions of Tristen Newton, Nahiem Alleyne and Hassan Diarra. In four seasons with the Toreros, the Novato, California native was a 35.5 percent career shooter from beyond the arc and posted his best season in 2020, where he shot 36.2 percent from outside on 138 attempts. He shot 34.4 percent from deep last season on 90 attempts and averaged 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

With the addition of Calcaterra, Dan Hurley and the Huskies now have 11 scholarship athletes plus preferred walk on Andre Johnson Jr. Per Hearst’s Dave Borges, Hurley plans to add at least one more scholarship player to the roster before the start of the season to kick off the year with 12 scholarship players.