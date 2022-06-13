Aaliyah Edwards invited to Canada’s U23 training camp ahead of GLOBL JAM tournament

UConn women’s basketball’s Aaliyah Edwards has been invited to Canada’s U23 training camp for the inaugural GLOBL JAM tournament, the team announced on Monday. Edwards is one of 15 players to receive an invitation.

The camp will be held from June 22-July 4 while the tournament will run from July 5-10. GLOBL JAM is a U23 event aimed at developing future national team players that will be held at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. The field features Canada, the United States, Belgium and France.

Edwards has been a member of the Canadian national team since she was 17. Last summer, she was the youngest player on Canada’s Olympic squad and also participated in the FIBA AmeriCup. Edwards is a two-time gold medalist after winning the 2017 U15 National Championships and the 2017 U16 FIBA America Championship.

She’ll be the second current Husky to play at the international level this summer. Freshman Ice Brady made the USA U18 national team and will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship from June 13-19 in Buenos Aires.