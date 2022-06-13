UConn WBB Weekly: What we know about the Huskies’ 2022-23 schedule

Welcome to the UConn WBB Weekly, a recap of everything that happened in the world of UConn women’s basketball over the past week.

What we know about UConn’s 2022-23 schedule

Another piece of UConn’s 2022-’23 schedule was revealed on Tuesday when the team announced it will travel to College Park on Dec. 11 for the start of a home-and-home series with the Maryland Terrapins.

It’s the fourth date on the Huskies’ schedule and the eighth non-conference opponent along with Florida State on Dec. 18 at Mohegan Sun, NC State and South Carolina at home, Notre Dame and Tennessee on the road, and two of Iowa, Duke, and Oregon State at PK85 on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

That leaves UConn one games under the NCAA’s limit. It could be filled by Texas, who the Huskies were reportedly set to begin a home-and-home series in 2020-21 but was then delayed due to COVID. However, the two teams were supposed to meet last season, which never happened, so it’s unclear if the agreement is still on.

Whether it’s Texas or a different school, a home game would be better since UConn only has two non-conference matchups slated for either Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center. Last season, the Huskies played three non-conference matchups at home.

With all but that one non-conference slot filled and the 20-game Big East slate in the Big East, the dates are the biggest remaining question mark.

The season typically starts on the second weekend of November, which would put the opener on either Nov. 12 or 13. In a perfect world, UConn would play three games before heading to Portland for PK85, though that probably won’t work out since recent history can tell us a lot about when certain matchups are likely to happen.

After Notre Dame left the Big East, every regular-season contest between the Huskies and Fighting Irish has come in the first eight days of December. If that precedent holds, UConn will travel to South Bend shortly after its west coast trip.

Meanwhile, the three games of the Tennessee revival series have all been in January while every regular-season meeting (outside the Battle 4 Atlantis contest last year) with Dawn Staley’s South Carolina squad has been in February.

That leaves NC State and the last, unannounced non-conference game as UConn’s only two options for November matchups before it heads to PK85. Last season, the Big East began play in early December, though the league could give the Huskies an early game to fill the schedule, similar to how they played Temple on Nov. 17 back in 2019.

We’ll have to wait to find out, though. Last year, UConn releases its non-conference slate until mid-September and the entire schedule came out roughly two weeks later. Until then, we’ll just have to speculate and try to piece it all together.

